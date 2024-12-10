Kings vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the New York Islanders.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Islanders Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (16-8-3) vs. New York Islanders (11-11-7)

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-128) Islanders (+106) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (60.3%)

Kings vs Islanders Puck Line

The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Kings are +194 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -245.

Kings vs Islanders Over/Under

Kings versus Islanders, on December 10, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Kings vs Islanders Moneyline

The Kings vs Islanders moneyline has Los Angeles as a -128 favorite, while New York is a +106 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!