NHL
Kings vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the New York Islanders.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Kings vs Islanders Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (16-8-3) vs. New York Islanders (11-11-7)
- Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-128)
|Islanders (+106)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (60.3%)
Kings vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Kings are +194 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -245.
Kings vs Islanders Over/Under
- Kings versus Islanders, on December 10, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Kings vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Kings vs Islanders moneyline has Los Angeles as a -128 favorite, while New York is a +106 underdog at home.