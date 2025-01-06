Kings vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

Kings vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday, January 6, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSSUN

The Sacramento Kings (17-19) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (17-16) on Monday, January 6, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Kings vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -3.5 223.5 -172 +144

Kings vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (55.1%)

Kings vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Kings are 13-22-1 against the spread this season.

The Heat have played 33 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over 19 times out of 33 chances this season.

Heat games this season have gone over the total in 19 of 33 opportunities (57.6%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has fared worse at home, covering six times in 21 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.

The Kings have gone over the total in 11 of 21 home games (52.4%). They've done better on the road, going over the total in eight of 15 matchups (53.3%).

Miami has performed better against the spread at home (8-8-1) than on the road (7-8-1) this season.

Heat games have finished above the over/under 58.8% of the time at home (10 of 17), and 56.2% of the time away (nine of 16).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.6 points, 13.7 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox averages 26.7 points, 4.9 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per game.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the field.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Keegan Murray is averaging 11.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 16.1 points, 9.8 boards and 4.7 assists. He is also draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat are getting 23.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Tyler Herro.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 12 points, 4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

The Heat are receiving 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez.

