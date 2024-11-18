Kings vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 18

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (6-8) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Sacramento Kings (8-6) at Golden 1 Center on Monday, November 18, 2024. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.

Kings vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -4.5 234.5 -180 +152

Kings vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (79.9%)

Kings vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Kings are 6-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have played 14 games, with five wins against the spread.

Kings games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times this season.

Hawks games this year have hit the over 11 times in 14 opportunities (78.6%).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in away games (4-3-0) than it has at home (2-4-1).

The Kings have exceeded the total in four of seven home games (57.1%). They've fared the same in away games, topping the total in four of seven matchups (57.1%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results on the road (3-3-0) than at home (2-6-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have gone over less often at home (six of eight, 75%) than away (five of six, 83.3%).

Kings Leaders

De'Aaron Fox averages 28.9 points, 5 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field.

Keegan Murray averages 13.2 points, 8.1 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 29.8% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 11.3 points, 2.5 assists and 3.9 boards.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 19.4 points, 9.9 boards and 5.4 assists. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Trae Young averages 23.8 points, 4.1 boards and 11.1 assists. He is also draining 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per contest.

Dyson Daniels averages 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is draining 47.2% of his shots from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Hawks are receiving 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Clint Capela.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 6.8 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.2% of his shots from the field.

