Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

The Sacramento Kings (33-33) are 1-point favorites as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (43-25) on Monday, March 17, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE. The over/under is set at 241.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -1 241.5 -106 -110

Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (53.8%)

Kings vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread 27 times this season (27-36-3).

The Grizzlies are 37-28-3 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over 37 times out of 68 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the total in 40 of 68 opportunities (58.8%).

Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (11-19-1) than it does in road games (16-17-2).

Looking at over/unders, the Kings hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 19 times in 31 opportunities this season (61.3%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 35 opportunities (51.4%).

This year, Memphis is 18-17-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 19-11-2 ATS (.594).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (18 times out of 36) than on the road (22 of 32) this year.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.4 points, 14.1 boards and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.2 points, 4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Zach LaVine averages 23.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Malik Monk is averaging 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 11 points, 2.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Jaren Jackson Jr. gives the Grizzlies 22.7 points, 5.8 boards and 2.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Desmond Bane averages 18.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is also draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 9.1 points, 3.2 boards and 4.3 assists. He is draining 47% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

Per game, Santi Aldama gets the Grizzlies 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

