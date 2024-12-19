NHL
Kings vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Kings vs Flyers Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (18-9-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-14-4)
- Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-152)
|Flyers (+126)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (53.1%)
Kings vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Kings. The Flyers are -205 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +164.
Kings vs Flyers Over/Under
- Kings versus Flyers on December 19 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.
Kings vs Flyers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Flyers reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-152) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+126) despite being the home team.