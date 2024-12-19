Kings vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Flyers Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (18-9-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-14-4)

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-152) Flyers (+126) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (53.1%)

Kings vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Kings. The Flyers are -205 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +164.

Kings vs Flyers Over/Under

Kings versus Flyers on December 19 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Kings vs Flyers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Flyers reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-152) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+126) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!