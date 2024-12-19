FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kings vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Flyers Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (18-9-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-14-4)
  • Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-152)Flyers (+126)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (53.1%)

Kings vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Kings. The Flyers are -205 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +164.

Kings vs Flyers Over/Under

  • Kings versus Flyers on December 19 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Kings vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Flyers reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-152) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+126) despite being the home team.

