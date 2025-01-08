Kings vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Kings playing the Calgary Flames.

Kings vs Flames Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (23-10-5) vs. Calgary Flames (18-14-7)

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-240) Flames (+195) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (72.6%)

Kings vs Flames Puck Line

The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Kings are +112 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -140.

Kings vs Flames Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Flames on January 8, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Kings vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Flames, Los Angeles is the favorite at -240, and Calgary is +195 playing on the road.

