NHL
Kings vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Kings playing the Calgary Flames.
Kings vs Flames Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (23-10-5) vs. Calgary Flames (18-14-7)
- Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-240)
|Flames (+195)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (72.6%)
Kings vs Flames Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Kings are +112 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -140.
Kings vs Flames Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Flames on January 8, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.
Kings vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Flames, Los Angeles is the favorite at -240, and Calgary is +195 playing on the road.