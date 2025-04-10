Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Thursday.

Kings vs Ducks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (44-24-9) vs. Anaheim Ducks (34-35-8)

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-375) Ducks (+290) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (70.2%)

Kings vs Ducks Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (-142 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is +116.

Kings vs Ducks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Ducks on April 10, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Kings vs Ducks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Ducks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-375) and Anaheim as the underdog (+290) on the road.

