FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
The Masters iconThe Masters

Explore The Masters

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Ducks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (44-24-9) vs. Anaheim Ducks (34-35-8)
  • Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-375)Ducks (+290)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (70.2%)

Kings vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (-142 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is +116.

Kings vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Ducks on April 10, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Kings vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Ducks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-375) and Anaheim as the underdog (+290) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup