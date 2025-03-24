Kings vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Kings vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (52-19) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (35-35) on Monday, March 24, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 224.5.

Kings vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -3.5 224.5 -158 +134

Kings vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (51.1%)

Kings vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a game 33 times this season (33-37-1).

The Kings have played 70 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have gone over the total 32 times out of 70 chances this season.

The Kings have hit the over 57.1% of the time this season (40 of 70 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 36 games when playing at home, and it has covered 18 times in 35 games when playing on the road.

The Celtics have eclipsed the total in 19 of 36 home games (52.8%), compared to 13 of 35 road games (37.1%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .371 (13-21-1). On the road, it is .457 (16-17-2).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (62.9%, 22 of 35) than away (51.4%, 18 of 35).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.2 points, 8.7 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.8 points, 6.1 boards and 4.7 assists.

Derrick White averages 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Al Horford is averaging 8.5 points, 5.9 boards and 2.1 assists.

Kings Leaders

Per game, Domantas Sabonis gives the Kings 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gives the Kings 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Zach LaVine gives the Kings 23.2 points, 4.5 boards and 4.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings receive 18.1 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 3.8 boards and 5.9 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 11 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 54.6% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.