Kings vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Kings vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA, CHSN, and NBA TV

The Sacramento Kings (34-33) are favored by 6.5 points against the Chicago Bulls (29-39) on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA, CHSN, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under set at 236 points.

Kings vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -6.5 236 -240 +198

Kings vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (71.9%)

Kings vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Kings have put together a 28-36-3 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls are 34-32-2 against the spread this year.

This season, 38 of the Kings' games have gone over the point total out of 68 chances.

Bulls games this season have gone over the point total 34 times in 68 opportunities (50%).

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 12 times in 32 games at home, and it has covered 16 times in 35 games when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Kings eclipse the total 62.5% of the time (20 of 32 games). They've hit the over in 51.4% of away games (18 of 35 contests).

This year, Chicago is 17-17-1 at home against the spread (.486 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-15-1 ATS (.515).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have finished over 18 of 35 times at home (51.4%), and 16 of 33 on the road (48.5%).

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, 4.1 assists and 4 boards.

Malik Monk is averaging 17.7 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 11 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the floor.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.3 points, 1.4 assists and 6.8 boards.

Keon Ellis is averaging 8.2 points, 1.4 assists and 2.5 boards.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is also sinking 52.9% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Bulls get 13.8 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

The Bulls are receiving 19.5 points, 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Coby White.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu gives the Bulls 12.3 points, 3.5 boards and 4.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Bulls are getting 8.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jalen Smith.

