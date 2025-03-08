Kings vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Blues Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (31-20-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (30-27-6)

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-182) Blues (+150) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (60.8%)

Kings vs Blues Puck Line

The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blues. The Kings are +136 to cover the spread, and the Blues are -168.

Kings vs Blues Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Blues game on March 8, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Kings vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Kings, St. Louis is the underdog at +150, and Los Angeles is -182 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!