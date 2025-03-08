FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kings vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Blues Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (31-20-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (30-27-6)
  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-182)Blues (+150)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (60.8%)

Kings vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blues. The Kings are +136 to cover the spread, and the Blues are -168.

Kings vs Blues Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Blues game on March 8, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Kings vs Blues Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Kings, St. Louis is the underdog at +150, and Los Angeles is -182 playing at home.

