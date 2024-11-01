Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2
The Los Angeles Kings versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (6-3-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-7-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-215)
|Blackhawks (+176)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (62.3%)
Kings vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Kings are +120 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -148.
Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Blackhawks on November 2, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a -215 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +176 underdog on the road.