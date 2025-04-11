FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
The Masters iconThe Masters

Explore The Masters

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kings vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Colorado Avalanche.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Avalanche Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (45-24-9) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-28-4)
  • Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Avalanche Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-194)Avalanche (+160)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (51.2%)

Kings vs Avalanche Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Avalanche are -168 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +136.

Kings vs Avalanche Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Kings versus Avalanche matchup on April 12 has been set at 5.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Kings vs Avalanche Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Avalanche reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-194) and Colorado as the underdog (+160) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup