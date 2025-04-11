Kings vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Colorado Avalanche.

Kings vs Avalanche Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (45-24-9) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-28-4)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Avalanche Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-194) Avalanche (+160) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (51.2%)

Kings vs Avalanche Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Avalanche are -168 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +136.

Kings vs Avalanche Over/Under

The over/under for the Kings versus Avalanche matchup on April 12 has been set at 5.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Kings vs Avalanche Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Avalanche reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-194) and Colorado as the underdog (+160) on the road.

