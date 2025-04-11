NHL
Kings vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Colorado Avalanche.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Kings vs Avalanche Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (45-24-9) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-28-4)
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Avalanche Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-194)
|Avalanche (+160)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (51.2%)
Kings vs Avalanche Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Avalanche are -168 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +136.
Kings vs Avalanche Over/Under
- The over/under for the Kings versus Avalanche matchup on April 12 has been set at 5.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.
Kings vs Avalanche Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Avalanche reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-194) and Colorado as the underdog (+160) on the road.