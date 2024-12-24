Khalil Shakir Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Wideout Khalil Shakir is looking at a matchup versus the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (188.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Shakir for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Jets? We've got stats and information for you below.

Shakir vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.43

55.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

Shakir is currently the 36th-ranked fantasy player at his position (122nd overall), putting up 104.0 total fantasy points (7.4 per game).

In his last three games, Shakir has reeled in 13 balls (on 21 targets) for 167 yards and two touchdowns, good for 28.7 fantasy points (9.6 per game).

Shakir has reeled in 25 balls (on 40 targets) for 267 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 38.7 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Shakir's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, as he tallied 16.6 fantasy points by reeling in five passes (on eight targets) for 106 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Khalil Shakir stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the New York Jets, grabbing two passes on two targets for 19 yards (1.9 fantasy points).

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

New York has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Jets have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

New York has allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Jets this season.

New York has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Jets have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

New York has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Jets this year.

