Khalil Shakir Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), WR Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills will play the Detroit Lions, who have the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (224.7 yards conceded per game).

Is Shakir a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Lions? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Shakir this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Shakir vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.50

64.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

Shakir has piled up 91.9 fantasy points in 2024 (7.7 per game), which ranks him 32nd at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 119 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Shakir has been targeted 27 times, with 17 receptions for 206 yards and one TD, leading to 26.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game) during that period.

Shakir has caught 29 balls (on 43 targets) for 314 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 37.4 fantasy points (7.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Shakir's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Los Angeles Rams, when he tallied 16.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Khalil Shakir's matchup versus the New York Jets in Week 6 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 1.9 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 19 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Lions this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Detroit this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Lions have allowed a TD reception by 10 players this season.

Detroit has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD against Detroit this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Lions this season.

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Shakir? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.