Khalil Shakir Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

In Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), wide receiver Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills will face the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (215.3 yards allowed per game).

Considering Shakir for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you below.

Shakir vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.35

57.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

With 75.3 fantasy points in 2024 (6.8 per game), Shakir is the 40th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 143rd overall.

During his last three games Shakir has been targeted 28 times, with 18 receptions for 158 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 15.8 fantasy points (5.3 per game) during that period.

Shakir has produced 31.7 fantasy points (6.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 33 passes on 45 targets for 315 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Shakir's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, as he put up 13.2 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed six passes on six targets for 72 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Khalil Shakir stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the New York Jets, grabbing two passes on two targets for 19 yards (1.9 fantasy points).

Rams Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have given up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed six players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this season.

Three players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Rams this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Shakir?