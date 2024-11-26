Khalil Shakir Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills will meet the San Francisco 49ers and their sixth-ranked pass defense (193.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

With Shakir's next game versus the 49ers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Shakir vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.91

51.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Shakir is currently the 40th-ranked fantasy player (140th overall), tallying 72.3 total fantasy points (7.2 per game).

In his last three games, Shakir has hauled in 20 balls (on 28 targets) for 178 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 17.8 fantasy points (5.9 per game).

Shakir has been targeted 45 times, with 36 receptions for 350 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 35.2 fantasy points (7.0 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Shakir's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, as he posted 13.2 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Khalil Shakir disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 6, when he mustered only 1.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The 49ers have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The 49ers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

San Francisco has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus San Francisco this year.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the 49ers this year.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one TD versus San Francisco this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD versus the 49ers this year.

