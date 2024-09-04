Khalil Herbert Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Khalil Herbert and the Chicago Bears will meet the Tennessee Titans -- whose run defense was ranked 13th in the league last year (107.7 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Herbert a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Titans? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Herbert vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.58

7.58 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.79

48.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.81

6.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Herbert was 40th at his position (and 160th overall) in fantasy points, with 92.5 (7.7 per game).

Herbert picked up 18.9 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 124 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season, in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 4 versus the Denver Broncos -- Herbert picked up 18.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 18 carries, 103 yards; 4 receptions, 19 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 14 versus the Detroit Lions -- Herbert accumulated 0.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 3 carries, 8 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Herbert picked up 1.2 points (6 carries, 8 yards) in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee gave up over 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

Last season, the Titans allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Tennessee allowed two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Through the air, the Titans didn't allow more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback last year.

Versus Tennessee last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Titans gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Against Tennessee last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Titans allowed two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Tennessee allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Titans gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last season.

