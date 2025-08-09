Khalil Herbert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2025 season, Indianapolis Colts running back Khalil Herbert could be a fantasy selection for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Khalil Herbert Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|21.5
|359
|83
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|99.5
|127
|42
Khalil Herbert 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 18 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Herbert finished with 8.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 69 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Titans
|0.4
|2
|4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|4
|Week 2
|@Texans
|6.7
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Week 3
|@Colts
|0.9
|4
|9
|0
|-
|0
|0
|9
|Week 5
|Panthers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|1.4
|1
|14
|0
|-
|0
|0
|14
Khalil Herbert vs. Other Colts Rushers
The Colts, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Herbert's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Khalil Herbert
|36
|130
|1
|7
|3.6
|Jonathan Taylor
|303
|1,431
|11
|57
|4.7
|Anthony Richardson
|86
|499
|6
|19
|5.8
|Daniel Jones
|67
|265
|2
|13
|4.0
