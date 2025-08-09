FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Khalil Herbert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Khalil Herbert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Indianapolis Colts running back Khalil Herbert could be a fantasy selection for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Khalil Herbert Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points21.535983
2025 Projected Fantasy Points99.512742

Khalil Herbert 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 18 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Herbert finished with 8.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 69 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Titans0.4240-004
Week 2@Texans6.72312207
Week 3@Colts0.9490-009
Week 5Panthers0.0000-000
Week 10@Ravens0.0000-000
Week 11@Chargers0.0000-000
Week 13Steelers1.41140-0014

Khalil Herbert vs. Other Colts Rushers

The Colts, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Herbert's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Khalil Herbert36130173.6
Jonathan Taylor3031,43111574.7
Anthony Richardson864996195.8
Daniel Jones672652134.0

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

