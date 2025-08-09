Khalil Herbert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Indianapolis Colts running back Khalil Herbert could be a fantasy selection for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Khalil Herbert Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 21.5 359 83 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 99.5 127 42

Khalil Herbert 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 18 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Herbert finished with 8.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 69 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Titans 0.4 2 4 0 - 0 0 4 Week 2 @Texans 6.7 2 3 1 2 2 0 7 Week 3 @Colts 0.9 4 9 0 - 0 0 9 Week 5 Panthers 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 10 @Ravens 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 13 Steelers 1.4 1 14 0 - 0 0 14 View Full Table ChevronDown

Khalil Herbert vs. Other Colts Rushers

The Colts, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Herbert's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Khalil Herbert 36 130 1 7 3.6 Jonathan Taylor 303 1,431 11 57 4.7 Anthony Richardson 86 499 6 19 5.8 Daniel Jones 67 265 2 13 4.0

