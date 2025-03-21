Kentucky vs Troy Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) play the No. 14 Troy Trojans (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Kentucky vs. Troy Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (71.4%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Friday's Kentucky-Troy spread (Kentucky -11.5) or total (151.5 points).

Kentucky vs. Troy: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has compiled a 16-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Troy has covered 20 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Troy is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 6-4 ATS record Kentucky puts up as an 11.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Wildcats have fared better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

This season, the Trojans are 7-6-0 at home against the spread (.538 winning percentage). Away, they are 10-5-0 ATS (.667).

Kentucky vs. Troy: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has been victorious in 15, or 71.4%, of the 21 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Wildcats have not lost in nine games this year when favored by -671 or better on the moneyline.

Troy has won 28.6% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-5).

The Trojans have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +480 or longer without claiming a victory.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kentucky has a 87% chance of walking away with the win.

Kentucky vs. Troy Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky's +245 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.3 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 77.9 per contest (323rd in college basketball).

Kentucky's leading scorer, Otega Oweh, is 175th in college basketball averaging 16.2 points per game.

Troy is outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game, with a +279 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.9 points per game (174th in college basketball) and gives up 65.4 per contest (25th in college basketball).

Tayton Conerway's team-leading 14.2 points per game rank him 355th in the nation.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. They record 34.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 50th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.7 per contest.

Amari Williams' 8.5 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 44th in college basketball play.

The Trojans rank 37th in the nation at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 29.1 their opponents average.

Thomas Dowd tops the team with 6.8 rebounds per game (193rd in college basketball).

Kentucky's 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 96.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 259th in college basketball.

The Trojans put up 94.7 points per 100 possessions (202nd in college basketball), while conceding 83.9 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball).

