Kentucky vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-12, 0-9 SEC) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats (15-7, 4-5 SEC) on February 8, 2025 at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Game time: 12:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky win (86.4%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Kentucky (-10.5) versus South Carolina on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 150.5 points for this game.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky is 10-12-0 ATS this season.

South Carolina has compiled an 11-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kentucky (4-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (44.4%) than South Carolina (2-2) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Wildcats have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered two times in six opportunities in road games.

The Gamecocks' winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (8-6-0). On the road, it is .333 (2-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Kentucky is 4-5-0 this season.

South Carolina's SEC record against the spread is 5-4-0.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those games.

The Wildcats have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -649 or better.

South Carolina has a 1-11 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 8.3% of those games).

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline underdog of +470 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 86.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky is outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game with a +211 scoring differential overall. It puts up 87 points per game (third in college basketball) and gives up 77.5 per outing (320th in college basketball).

Otega Oweh's team-leading 16 points per game ranks 167th in college basketball.

South Carolina puts up 70.5 points per game (275th in college basketball) while allowing 69.2 per outing (106th in college basketball). It has a +28 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Collin Murray-Boyles' team-leading 15.6 points per game rank him 197th in the nation.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. They record 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 30th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.9 per outing.

Amari Williams' 9.1 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 30th in college basketball play.

The Gamecocks win the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. They record 32 rebounds per game, 198th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.6.

Murray-Boyles leads the team with 8.8 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball).

Kentucky ranks 10th in college basketball by averaging 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 257th in college basketball, allowing 95.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Gamecocks rank 246th in college basketball averaging 93.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 162nd, allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions.

