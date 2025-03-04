Kentucky vs LSU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The LSU Tigers (14-15, 3-13 SEC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Kentucky Wildcats (19-10, 8-8 SEC) on March 4, 2025 at Rupp Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (88%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Kentucky-LSU spread (Kentucky -12.5) or over/under (157.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kentucky vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky is 14-15-0 ATS this season.

LSU has covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

As a 12.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Kentucky is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record LSU puts up as a 12.5-point underdog.

The Wildcats sport a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than they do on the road (3-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Tigers have a better winning percentage at home (.529, 9-8-0 record) than on the road (.444, 4-5-0).

Kentucky has beaten the spread eight times in 16 conference games.

LSU is 7-9-0 against the spread in SEC play this season.

Kentucky vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has won in 13, or 68.4%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wildcats have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -847 or better on the moneyline.

LSU has won 21.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-15).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +570 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 89.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky has a +234 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. It is putting up 85.3 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball and is giving up 77.2 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball.

Otega Oweh is 205th in the nation with a team-leading 15.7 points per game.

LSU is outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game, with a +82 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.3 points per game (137th in college basketball) and allows 72.5 per outing (199th in college basketball).

Camryn Carter's team-leading 16.9 points per game rank him 119th in the nation.

The Wildcats pull down 34.7 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 31.7 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.0 boards per game.

Amari Williams' 8.8 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 38th in college basketball action.

The Tigers lose the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. They record 32.9 rebounds per game, 125th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 34.

Corey Chest averages 6.6 rebounds per game (220th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

Kentucky scores 105.7 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball), while giving up 95.7 points per 100 possessions (249th in college basketball).

The Tigers' 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 232nd in college basketball, and the 90.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 109th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!