Kentucky vs Clemson Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 3

The Kentucky Wildcats (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game win streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (7-1) on December 3, 2024. The Tigers have won four games in a row.

Kentucky vs. Clemson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Game time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Kentucky vs. Clemson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (60.3%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Tuesday's Kentucky-Clemson spread (Kentucky -2.5) or total (156.5 points).

Kentucky vs. Clemson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Clemson covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

In home games last season, the Wildcats sported a worse record against the spread (8-10-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-4-0).

The Tigers were better against the spread on the road (8-4-0) than at home (9-7-0) last season.

Kentucky vs. Clemson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has been listed as the moneyline favorite five times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Wildcats have not lost in five games this year when favored by -126 or better on the moneyline.

Clemson has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kentucky has a 55.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Kentucky vs. Clemson Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky's +200 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 28.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 96.7 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per outing (115th in college basketball).

Otega Oweh's 15.9 points per game lead Kentucky and rank 190th in the country.

Clemson's +132 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.4 points per game (115th in college basketball) while giving up 62.9 per contest (28th in college basketball).

Chase Hunter's team-leading 16.4 points per game rank him 156th in the nation.

The 40.7 rebounds per game the Wildcats average rank fifth in the country, and are 8.3 more than the 32.4 their opponents grab per contest.

Amari Williams is 17th in college basketball play with 10.0 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The 35.3 rebounds per game the Tigers accumulate rank 92nd in the country, 7.4 more than the 27.9 their opponents collect.

Ian Schieffelin leads the team with 11.6 rebounds per game (third in college basketball).

Kentucky averages 113.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in college basketball), and gives up 79.8 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

The Tigers score 103.8 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball), while giving up 82.3 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball).

