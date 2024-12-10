Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

In Week 15 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), RB Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Green Bay Packers, who have the ninth-ranked run defense in the NFL (106.9 yards allowed per game).

With Walker's next game versus the Packers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Walker this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Walker vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 60.64

60.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.73

19.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Walker is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player (56th overall), tallying 129.3 total fantasy points (12.9 per game).

In his last three games, Walker has put up 25.8 fantasy points (8.6 per game), running for 144 yards and scoring one touchdown on 46 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 54 yards on eight grabs (11 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Walker has delivered 41.0 total fantasy points (8.2 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 80 times for 239 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 111 yards on 15 receptions (19 targets).

The highlight of Walker's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 performance versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he went off for 80 rushing yards and three TDs on 12 carries (for 29.6 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed four balls (on five targets) for 36 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Walker III stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, rushing nine times for 12 yards, with four receptions for 33 yards as a receiver (4.5 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this season.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Four players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Packers this season.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Green Bay this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Packers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.