Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks will play the New York Jets and their 22nd-ranked run defense (130 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Walker's next game against the Jets, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Walker vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.81

71.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.61

0.61 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.65

23.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

Walker is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 45th overall, as he has posted 124.7 total fantasy points (13.9 per game).

In his last three games, Walker has posted 31.9 fantasy points (10.6 per game), running for 178 yards and scoring one touchdown on 55 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 81 yards on nine grabs (11 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Walker has put up 57.7 fantasy points (11.5 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 259 yards with two touchdowns on 78 carries. He has also contributed 138 yards on 15 catches (18 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The peak of Walker's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he went off for four catches and 36 receiving yards (29.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Walker III had his worst game of the season in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, when he tallied just 4.5 fantasy points (9 carries, 12 yards; 4 receptions, 33 yards).

Jets Defensive Performance

New York is yet to allow someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed two players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Jets this season.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed a touchdown catch by eight players this year.

New York has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Jets this season.

