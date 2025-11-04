Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Arizona Cardinals and their 12th-ranked rushing defense (103.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Walker a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Cardinals? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Kenneth Walker III Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.51

59.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.55

0.55 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.38

11.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

Walker is currently the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (81st overall), tallying 73.2 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

During his last three games, Walker has delivered 16.4 total fantasy points (5.5 per game), running the ball 38 times for 142 yards and zero scores.

Walker has posted 36.0 fantasy points (7.2 per game) during his last five games, running for 309 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 67 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 51 yards on five grabs (six targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Walker's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he tallied 17.8 fantasy points (13 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Walker III delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.4 points) in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, rushing for 20 yards on 10 carries with three catches for four yards.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed only one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up a TD catch by eight players this season.

Arizona has given up at least two receiving TDs to just one player this season.

The Cardinals have allowed just one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III?