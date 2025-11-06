Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Kennesaw State Owls are playing the New Mexico State Aggies.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Kennesaw State: (-375) | New Mexico State: (+300)

Kennesaw State: (-375) | New Mexico State: (+300) Spread: Kennesaw State: -9.5 (-115) | New Mexico State: +9.5 (-105)

Kennesaw State: -9.5 (-115) | New Mexico State: +9.5 (-105) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Betting Trends

Kennesaw State is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Kennesaw State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, three of Kennesaw State's eight games have gone over the point total.

New Mexico State has covered the spread three times in eight games.

New Mexico State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 9.5-point underdog or greater this year.

New Mexico State has seen three of its eight games hit the over.

Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Owls win (75.1%)

Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Point Spread

Kennesaw State is favored by 9.5 points against New Mexico State. Kennesaw State is -115 to cover the spread, while New Mexico State is -105.

Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Over/Under

A total of 52.5 points has been set for the Kennesaw State-New Mexico State game on Nov. 8, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Moneyline

Kennesaw State is a -375 favorite on the moneyline, while New Mexico State is a +300 underdog.

Kennesaw State vs. New Mexico State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kennesaw State 26.3 94 21.1 30 50.8 8 New Mexico State 21.4 118 25.4 64 50.9 8

Kennesaw State vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Kennesaw State vs. New Mexico State analysis on FanDuel Research.