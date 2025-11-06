Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Kennesaw State Owls are playing the New Mexico State Aggies.
Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Kennesaw State: (-375) | New Mexico State: (+300)
- Spread: Kennesaw State: -9.5 (-115) | New Mexico State: +9.5 (-105)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Betting Trends
- Kennesaw State is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Kennesaw State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This year, three of Kennesaw State's eight games have gone over the point total.
- New Mexico State has covered the spread three times in eight games.
- New Mexico State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 9.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- New Mexico State has seen three of its eight games hit the over.
Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Owls win (75.1%)
Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Point Spread
Kennesaw State is favored by 9.5 points against New Mexico State. Kennesaw State is -115 to cover the spread, while New Mexico State is -105.
Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Over/Under
A total of 52.5 points has been set for the Kennesaw State-New Mexico State game on Nov. 8, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Moneyline
Kennesaw State is a -375 favorite on the moneyline, while New Mexico State is a +300 underdog.
Kennesaw State vs. New Mexico State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Kennesaw State
|26.3
|94
|21.1
|30
|50.8
|8
|New Mexico State
|21.4
|118
|25.4
|64
|50.9
|8
Kennesaw State vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium
