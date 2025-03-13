Kennesaw State vs New Mexico State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 4 seed Kennesaw State Owls (18-13, 10-8 CUSA) are squaring off against the No. 5 seed New Mexico State Aggies (17-14, 10-8 CUSA) in CUSA tournament on Thursday at Von Braun Center, at 6:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kennesaw State vs. New Mexico State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

Kennesaw State vs. New Mexico State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kennesaw State win (53.3%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Thursday's Kennesaw State-New Mexico State spread (Kennesaw State -1.5) or over/under (136.5 points).

Kennesaw State vs. New Mexico State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kennesaw State has compiled an 18-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

New Mexico State has covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Kennesaw State is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 8-6 ATS record New Mexico State racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

The Owls have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 12 games when playing at home, and they've covered nine times in 13 games when playing on the road.

This season, the Aggies are 4-8-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, they are 9-5-0 ATS (.643).

Kennesaw State has 12 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

New Mexico State has 10 wins against the spread in 18 CUSA games this year.

Kennesaw State vs. New Mexico State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kennesaw State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (70%) in those games.

This season, the Owls have been victorious seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -114 or shorter on the moneyline.

New Mexico State has won 50% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (7-7).

The Aggies have a 7-7 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kennesaw State has a 53.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Kennesaw State vs. New Mexico State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kennesaw State's +108 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 72.9 per contest (210th in college basketball).

Kennesaw State's leading scorer, Adrian Wooley, is 58th in college basketball averaging 18.5 points per game.

New Mexico State is outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +122 scoring differential overall. It puts up 69.4 points per game (300th in college basketball) and gives up 65.5 per contest (27th in college basketball).

Christian Cook is 527th in the country with a team-high 13.0 points per game.

The 36.8 rebounds per game the Owls average rank ninth in the nation, and are 6.6 more than the 30.2 their opponents collect per contest.

Rongie Gordon is 251st in college basketball play with 6.4 rebounds per game to lead the Owls.

The Aggies record 35.3 rebounds per game (32nd in college basketball) while conceding 31.3 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.0 boards per game.

Peter Filipovity's 8.3 rebounds per game lead the Aggies and rank 49th in the nation.

Kennesaw State averages 93.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (240th in college basketball), and allows 89.4 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

The Aggies' 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 287th in college basketball, and the 86.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 28th in college basketball.

