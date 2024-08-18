menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Kendrick Bourne 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kendrick Bourne 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne could be a fantasy selection for you this coming year -- see below for stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Kendrick Bourne Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Bourne's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points63.021768
2024 Projected Fantasy Points57.819981

Kendrick Bourne 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Bourne finished with 18.4 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 64 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Eagles18.4116642
Week 2Dolphins2.994290
Week 3@Jets4.654460
Week 4@Cowboys3.632360
Week 5Saints4.352430
Week 6@Raiders9.31110890
Week 7Bills10.376631
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Kendrick Bourne vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots called a pass on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Bourne's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Kendrick Bourne553740646
Demario Douglas794956104
K.J. Osborn7548540310
Hunter Henry614241966

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Kendrick Bourne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup