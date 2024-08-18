Kendrick Bourne 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne could be a fantasy selection for you this coming year -- see below for stats and fantasy projections.
Kendrick Bourne Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Bourne's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|63.0
|217
|68
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|57.8
|199
|81
Kendrick Bourne 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Bourne finished with 18.4 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 64 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|18.4
|11
|6
|64
|2
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|2.9
|9
|4
|29
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|4.6
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|3.6
|3
|2
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|4.3
|5
|2
|43
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|9.3
|11
|10
|89
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|10.3
|7
|6
|63
|1
Kendrick Bourne vs. Other Patriots Receivers
The Patriots called a pass on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Bourne's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Kendrick Bourne
|55
|37
|406
|4
|6
|Demario Douglas
|79
|49
|561
|0
|4
|K.J. Osborn
|75
|48
|540
|3
|10
|Hunter Henry
|61
|42
|419
|6
|6
