Kendrick Bourne 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne could be a fantasy selection for you this coming year -- see below for stats and fantasy projections.

Kendrick Bourne Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Bourne's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 63.0 217 68 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 57.8 199 81

Kendrick Bourne 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Bourne finished with 18.4 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 64 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 18.4 11 6 64 2 Week 2 Dolphins 2.9 9 4 29 0 Week 3 @Jets 4.6 5 4 46 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3.6 3 2 36 0 Week 5 Saints 4.3 5 2 43 0 Week 6 @Raiders 9.3 11 10 89 0 Week 7 Bills 10.3 7 6 63 1 View Full Table

Kendrick Bourne vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots called a pass on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Bourne's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Kendrick Bourne 55 37 406 4 6 Demario Douglas 79 49 561 0 4 K.J. Osborn 75 48 540 3 10 Hunter Henry 61 42 419 6 6

