Keenan Allen Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Wide receiver Keenan Allen faces a matchup against the 29th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (250.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings, Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Considering Allen for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Vikings? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Allen vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.12

53.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Allen is currently the 47th-ranked fantasy player (153rd overall), putting up 77.1 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

During his last three games Allen has been targeted 28 times, with 17 receptions for 189 yards and three TDs, leading to 36.9 fantasy points (12.3 per game) during that stretch.

Allen has racked up 45.4 total fantasy points (9.1 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 26 balls (on 42 targets) for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

The highlight of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 13, as he put up 19.3 fantasy points by grabbing five passes (on eight targets) for 73 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Keenan Allen had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he put up just 1.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed four players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Minnesota this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed eight players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed a TD reception by 16 players this year.

Minnesota has given up two or more receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Vikings have allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

