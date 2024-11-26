Keenan Allen Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Chicago Bears wideout Keenan Allen will match up with the 25th-ranked pass defense of the Detroit Lions (227.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday.

With Allen's next game versus the Lions, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Allen vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.39

55.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

With 54.8 fantasy points in 2024 (6.1 per game), Allen is the 62nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 183rd overall.

In his last three games, Allen has tallied 171 receiving yards and one touchdown on 18 catches (29 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 23.1 (7.7 per game) during that period.

Allen has amassed 246 receiving yards and one score on 24 catches (46 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 30.6 points (6.1 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Allen's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 16.1 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on five targets) for 41 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Keenan Allen delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (1.9 points) in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, catching three balls for 19 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Lions have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Detroit has not allowed a player to throw two or more TDs in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of Seven players have caught a touchdown pass against the Lions this year.

Detroit has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has given up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Lions this season.

