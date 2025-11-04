Keenan Allen Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 32nd-ranked passing defense (278.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Allen a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Steelers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Keenan Allen Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.60

59.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position (78th overall), putting up 76.0 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

In his last three games, Allen has produced 26.4 fantasy points (8.8 per game), as he's converted 24 targets into 17 catches for 204 yards and one TD.

Allen has posted 34.9 fantasy points (7.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 26 passes on 40 targets for 289 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Allen's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 17.9 fantasy points. He also had 11 receptions (on 14 targets) for 119 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Keenan Allen let down his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, when he managed only 2.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Pittsburgh this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed seven players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed a touchdown reception by 12 players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

Just one player has run for more than one TD versus the Steelers this season.

