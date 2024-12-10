Kareem Hunt Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Running back Kareem Hunt is looking at a matchup against the 22nd-ranked run defense in the league (127.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Hunt for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Browns? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Hunt this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Hunt vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.14

30.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.14

7.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

With 105.6 fantasy points in 2024 (10.6 per game), Hunt is the 30th-ranked player at the RB position and 94th among all players.

Over his last three games, Hunt has totaled 13.1 fantasy points (4.4 per game) as he's run for 99 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 28 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 32 yards on six catches (nine targets).

Hunt has delivered 29.1 total fantasy points (5.8 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 56 times for 194 yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 97 yards on 13 receptions (19 targets).

The peak of Hunt's season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, as he tallied 20.3 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 78 rushing yards on 22 carries (3.5 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Kareem Hunt had his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he posted just 1.5 fantasy points (7 carries, 15 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed seven players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has given up over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Browns have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Cleveland has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Browns have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

A total of 14 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Cleveland this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Browns this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kareem Hunt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.