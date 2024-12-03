Kareem Hunt Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their 14th-ranked rushing defense (119.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Hunt vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.08

41.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.49

6.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

With 102.7 fantasy points in 2024 (11.4 per game), Hunt is the 28th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 87th overall.

During his last three games, Hunt has delivered 16.2 total fantasy points (5.4 per game), rushing the ball 37 times for 143 yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 19 yards on five receptions (eight targets).

Hunt has posted 43.9 fantasy points (8.8 per game) over his last five games, running for 284 yards with one touchdown on 78 carries. He has also contributed 95 yards on 13 catches (19 targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Hunt's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 outburst versus the San Francisco 49ers, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 20.3 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 78 rushing yards on 22 attempts (3.5 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Kareem Hunt disappointed his fantasy managers against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, when he managed only 1.5 fantasy points (7 carries, 15 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Chargers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown catch by 12 players this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

