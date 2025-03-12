Kansas vs UCF Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 6 seed Kansas Jayhawks (20-11, 11-9 Big 12) and the No. 14 seed UCF Knights (17-15, 7-13 Big 12) play in the Big 12 tournament Wednesday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Kansas vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (79.4%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's Kansas-UCF spread (Kansas -9.5) or total (152.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered 15 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

UCF is 14-18-0 ATS this season.

Kansas (6-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (50%) than UCF (4-2) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

In home games, the Jayhawks own a better record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-7-0).

This season, the Knights are 7-11-0 at home against the spread (.389 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Kansas' record against the spread in conference action is 9-11-0.

UCF is 9-12-0 against the spread in Big 12 action this season.

Kansas vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been victorious in 19, or 76%, of the 25 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Jayhawks have a mark of 11-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -521 or better on the moneyline.

UCF has won four of the 16 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +385 or longer, the Knights have a record of 1-5 (16.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 83.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas has a +236 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. It is putting up 75.5 points per game to rank 130th in college basketball and is allowing 67.9 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball.

Hunter Dickinson's 17.4 points per game lead Kansas and are 94th in college basketball.

UCF puts up 78.8 points per game (61st in college basketball) while allowing 79.6 per outing (345th in college basketball). It has a -23 scoring differential.

Keyshawn Hall leads UCF, recording 18.6 points per game (54th in college basketball).

The Jayhawks rank 47th in the nation at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.0 more than the 31.7 their opponents average.

Dickinson averages 9.9 rebounds per game (ranking 11th in college basketball) to lead the Jayhawks.

The Knights lose the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. They record 32.8 rebounds per game, 134th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 34.5.

Hall leads the team with 6.9 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball).

Kansas averages 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (156th in college basketball), and gives up 86.8 points per 100 possessions (31st in college basketball).

The Knights' 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 232nd in college basketball, and the 94.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 217th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!