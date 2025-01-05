Kansas vs UCF Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

The UCF Knights (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) on January 5, 2025 at Addition Financial Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: Addition Financial Arena

Kansas vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCF win (55.2%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Sunday's Kansas-UCF spread (Kansas -5.5) or over/under (149.5 points).

Kansas vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

UCF has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, UCF is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 5-5 ATS record Kansas puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Jayhawks covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered nine times in 16 opportunities at home, and they covered three times in 10 opportunities on the road.

Last year, the Knights were 12-6-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Kansas vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 11 games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.

The Jayhawks have a win-loss record of 8-2 when favored by -225 or better by oddsmakers this year.

UCF has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).

The Knights have played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer in only two games this season, which they won both.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas averages 77.7 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per contest (52nd in college basketball). It has a +144 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Hunter Dickinson's 15.1 points per game lead Kansas and rank 249th in college basketball.

UCF is outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game, with a +79 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.3 points per game (60th in college basketball) and gives up 74.8 per contest (275th in college basketball).

UCF's leading scorer, Keyshawn Hall, ranks 189th in the nation, putting up 15.8 points per game.

The Jayhawks grab 34.1 rebounds per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Dickinson tops the team with 10.4 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball action).

The Knights prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. They are recording 33.6 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.7.

Hall is 239th in the country with 6.5 rebounds per game, leading the Knights.

Kansas ranks 86th in college basketball with 101.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 69th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Knights' 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 165th in college basketball, and the 89.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 146th in college basketball.

