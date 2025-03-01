Kansas vs Texas Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Kansas Jayhawks (19-9, 10-7 Big 12) will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-7, 12-5 Big 12) after winning four home games in a row.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (54%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Kansas-Texas Tech spread (Kansas -4.5) or total (144.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Texas Tech has compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Kansas (10-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Texas Tech (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

In home games, the Jayhawks sport a better record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-7-0).

This season, the Red Raiders are 10-7-0 at home against the spread (.588 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-3-0 ATS (.625).

Kansas has beaten the spread seven times in 17 conference games.

Texas Tech has beaten the spread nine times in 17 Big 12 games.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been the moneyline favorite in 23 games this season and has come away with the win 18 times (78.3%) in those contests.

The Jayhawks have a win-loss record of 16-3 when favored by -194 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Texas Tech has won 50% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-2).

The Red Raiders have played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 66% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas averages 75.9 points per game (123rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per contest (57th in college basketball). It has a +240 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Hunter Dickinson's 16.8 points per game lead Kansas and rank 126th in the country.

Texas Tech's +395 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.7 points per game (35th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per contest (42nd in college basketball).

JT Toppin paces Texas Tech, recording 17.3 points per game (94th in college basketball).

The Jayhawks come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of three boards. They are recording 35 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32 per contest.

Dickinson paces the Jayhawks with 9.8 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball play).

The Red Raiders rank 90th in the nation at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 more than the 28.6 their opponents average.

Toppin leads the team with 9.2 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball).

Kansas records 96.5 points per 100 possessions (156th in college basketball), while giving up 85.6 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball).

The Red Raiders rank 17th in college basketball averaging 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 35th, allowing 86.8 points per 100 possessions.

