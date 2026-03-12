Kansas vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 3 seed Kansas Jayhawks (22-9, 12-6 Big 12) play the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-10, 11-7 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Thursday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Kansas vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (63.5%)

Kansas is a 5.5-point favorite against TCU on Thursday and the over/under is set at 141.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered 19 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

TCU has put together a 19-13-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, TCU is 7-2 against the spread compared to the 8-5 ATS record Kansas racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Jayhawks sport a better record against the spread (10-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-6-0).

The Horned Frogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .474 (9-10-0). Away, it is .667 (6-3-0).

Kansas has beaten the spread 10 times in 18 conference games.

TCU has beaten the spread 12 times in 19 Big 12 games.

Kansas vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (78.9%) in those contests.

The Jayhawks have a mark of 13-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -215 or better on the moneyline.

TCU has been the moneyline underdog 10 total times this season. TCU has gone 5-5 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, the Horned Frogs have gone 4-5 (44.4%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas has a 68.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas outscores opponents by 7.2 points per game (scoring 76.5 per game to rank 161st in college basketball while allowing 69.3 per contest to rank 60th in college basketball) and has a +223 scoring differential overall.

Kansas' leading scorer, Tre White, ranks 371st in the nation averaging 14.3 points per game.

TCU has a +211 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. It is putting up 78.5 points per game, 114th in college basketball, and is giving up 71.9 per outing to rank 122nd in college basketball.

David Punch's team-leading 14 points per game rank him 408th in college basketball.

The 35.9 rebounds per game the Jayhawks average rank 29th in college basketball, and are three more than the 32.9 their opponents collect per outing.

Flory Bidunga is 33rd in college basketball play with nine rebounds per game to lead the Jayhawks.

The Horned Frogs rank 155th in the country at 32.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 29.4 their opponents average.

Xavier Edmonds leads the Horned Frogs with 6.8 rebounds per game (182nd in college basketball).

Kansas ranks 176th in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th in college basketball defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Horned Frogs average 99 points per 100 possessions on offense (150th in college basketball), and allow 90.7 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!