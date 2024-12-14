Kansas vs NC State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) will look to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on December 14, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas vs. NC State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Game time: 3:15 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. NC State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (72.4%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Kansas-NC State spread (Kansas -13.5) or over/under (144.5 points).

Kansas vs. NC State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

NC State has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing at home last season, the Jayhawks had a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-7-0).

The Wolfpack's winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .412 (7-10-0). Away, it was .364 (4-7-0).

Kansas vs. NC State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has won in six of the eight contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Jayhawks have not lost in four games this year when favored by -1408 or better on the moneyline.

NC State has yet to win a game it was the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-0.

The Wolfpack have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +800 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 93.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas vs. NC State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas is outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game with a +96 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.8 points per game (114th in college basketball) and gives up 68.1 per contest (110th in college basketball).

Kansas' leading scorer, Hunter Dickinson, is 257th in the country averaging 15 points per game.

NC State puts up 74.7 points per game (209th in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (47th in college basketball). It has a +93 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Marcus Hill is 485th in the nation with a team-high 13 points per game.

The Jayhawks pull down 33.1 rebounds per game (192nd in college basketball) while conceding 31.1 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by two boards per game.

Dickinson is 19th in college basketball action with 9.6 rebounds per game to lead the Jayhawks.

The Wolfpack grab 31.5 rebounds per game (255th in college basketball) while allowing 33.2 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.7 boards per game.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield tops the team with 5.5 rebounds per game (457th in college basketball).

Kansas ranks 87th in college basketball by averaging 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 121st in college basketball, allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Wolfpack average 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (157th in college basketball), and concede 85.3 points per 100 possessions (74th in college basketball).

