Kansas vs Michigan State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 12

The Michigan State Spartans (2-0) go up against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) at State Farm Arena on November 12, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Michigan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

Kansas vs. Michigan State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (50.7%)

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Kansas-Michigan State spread (Kansas -5.5) or over/under (150.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Kansas vs. Michigan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Michigan State went 19-16-0 ATS last year.

When the spread was set as 5.5 or more last season, Kansas (9-11) covered a lower percentage of those games when it was the favorite (45%) than Michigan State (2-1) did as the underdog (66.7%).

When playing at home last season, the Jayhawks sported a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-7-0).

The Spartans were better against the spread at home (11-7-0) than away (4-6-0) last season.

Kansas vs. Michigan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas was favored on the moneyline 23 total times last season. It went 18-5 in those games.

The Jayhawks had a record of 14-3 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter (82.4%).

Last season, Michigan State was the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

The Spartans played as an underdog of +220 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Kansas has an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

Kansas vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head Comparison

The 31.8 rebounds per game the Spartans averaged ranked 194th in the nation, and were 2.1 more than the 29.7 their opponents collected per contest.

The Spartans ranked 117th in college basketball by averaging 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 54th in college basketball, allowing 88.5 points per 100 possessions.

