2024 Kansas State Football Odds and Schedule

With a record of 2-0 in 2024, the Kansas State Wildcats are the No. 14 team in the nation. Below, you can see their full schedule and results.

Kansas State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Tennessee-Martin Aug. 31 W 41-6 Wildcats (-37.5) 56.5 2 @ Tulane Sept. 7 W 34-27 Wildcats (-9.5) 47.5 3 Arizona Sept. 13 - Wildcats (-7.5) 58.5 4 @ BYU Sept. 21 - - - 5 Oklahoma State Sept. 28 - - - 7 @ Colorado Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ West Virginia Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Kansas State Last Game

The Wildcats, in their most recent game, took down the Tulane Green Wave 34-27. Avery Johnson had 181 yards on 15-of-23 passing (65.2%) for the Cats in that matchup against the Green Wave, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added eight carries for 40 yards with his legs. DJ Giddens toted the rock 19 times for 114 yards (6.0 yards per carry). He also had four receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown. Keagan Johnson led the receiving charge against the Green Wave, hauling in three passes for 51 yards.

Kansas State Betting Insights

Kansas State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

