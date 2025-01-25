Kansas State vs West Virginia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The Kansas State Wildcats (7-11, 1-6 Big 12) will try to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) on January 25, 2025 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia win (62.3%)

Kansas State vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas State has covered eight times in 18 chances against the spread this season.

West Virginia has covered 10 times in 18 games with a spread this year.

Kansas State covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 30% of the time. That's less often than West Virginia covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (55.6%).

The Wildcats own a worse record against the spread in home games (3-5-0) than they do on the road (3-3-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Mountaineers have a better winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than on the road (.500, 2-2-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Kansas State is 5-2-0 this season.

West Virginia has five wins against the spread in eight Big 12 games this season.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in eight games this year and has walked away with the win four times (50%) in those games.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 4-4 when favored by -115 or better by sportsbooks this year.

West Virginia has put together a 5-4 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

The Mountaineers have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

Kansas State has an implied victory probability of 53.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas State scores 72.6 points per game (236th in college basketball) and allows 71.8 (198th in college basketball) for a +15 scoring differential overall.

Kansas State's leading scorer, David N'Guessan, is 563rd in the nation scoring 12.6 points per game.

West Virginia puts up 71.8 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per outing (18th in college basketball). It has a +142 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Javon Small's 19.5 points per game leads West Virginia and ranks 22nd in the nation.

The Wildcats grab 29.7 rebounds per game (320th in college basketball) while conceding 32.0 per contest to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.3 boards per game.

N'Guessan is 127th in college basketball play with 7.4 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Mountaineers fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. They are collecting 30.9 rebounds per game (271st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 34.1.

Amani Hansberry is 425th in college basketball with 5.6 rebounds per game, leading the Mountaineers.

Kansas State averages 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (206th in college basketball), and allows 93.5 points per 100 possessions (225th in college basketball).

The Mountaineers score 94.6 points per 100 possessions (206th in college basketball), while conceding 84.2 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball).

