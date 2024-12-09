Kansas State vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Rate Bowl 2024

Thursday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Kansas State vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas State: (-319) | Rutgers: (+255)

Kansas State: (-319) | Rutgers: (+255) Spread: Kansas State: -8.5 (-110) | Rutgers: +8.5 (-110)

Kansas State: -8.5 (-110) | Rutgers: +8.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas State vs Rutgers Betting Trends

Kansas State has four wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

As an 8.5-point or greater favorite, Kansas State has one win ATS (1-4) this season.

This year, six of Kansas State's 12 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Rutgers is 4-5-0 this year.

Rutgers doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of nine Rutgers games so far this season, six have hit the over.

Kansas State vs Rutgers Point Spread

Rutgers is the underdog by 8.5 points against Kansas State. Rutgers is -110 to cover the spread, and Kansas State is -110.

Kansas State vs Rutgers Over/Under

The Kansas State-Rutgers game on Dec. 26 has been given an over/under of 52.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Kansas State vs Rutgers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kansas State vs. Rutgers reveal Kansas State as the favorite (-319) and Rutgers as the underdog (+255).

Kansas State vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kansas State 29.8 50 21.9 33 53.5 12 Rutgers 27.9 68 23.8 55 46.6 12

Kansas State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Game day: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Stadium: Chase Field

