Kansas State vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Rate Bowl 2024
Thursday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Kansas State vs Rutgers Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Kansas State: (-319) | Rutgers: (+255)
- Spread: Kansas State: -8.5 (-110) | Rutgers: +8.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Kansas State vs Rutgers Betting Trends
- Kansas State has four wins in 12 games against the spread this year.
- As an 8.5-point or greater favorite, Kansas State has one win ATS (1-4) this season.
- This year, six of Kansas State's 12 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Rutgers is 4-5-0 this year.
- Rutgers doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of nine Rutgers games so far this season, six have hit the over.
Kansas State vs Rutgers Point Spread
Rutgers is the underdog by 8.5 points against Kansas State. Rutgers is -110 to cover the spread, and Kansas State is -110.
Kansas State vs Rutgers Over/Under
The Kansas State-Rutgers game on Dec. 26 has been given an over/under of 52.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Kansas State vs Rutgers Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Kansas State vs. Rutgers reveal Kansas State as the favorite (-319) and Rutgers as the underdog (+255).
Kansas State vs. Rutgers Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Kansas State
|29.8
|50
|21.9
|33
|53.5
|12
|Rutgers
|27.9
|68
|23.8
|55
|46.6
|12
Kansas State vs. Rutgers Game Info
- Game day: Thursday, December 26, 2024
- Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Stadium: Chase Field
