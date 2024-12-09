FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Kansas State vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Rate Bowl 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kansas State vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Rate Bowl 2024

Thursday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Kansas State vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Kansas State: (-319) | Rutgers: (+255)
  • Spread: Kansas State: -8.5 (-110) | Rutgers: +8.5 (-110)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas State vs Rutgers Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has four wins in 12 games against the spread this year.
  • As an 8.5-point or greater favorite, Kansas State has one win ATS (1-4) this season.
  • This year, six of Kansas State's 12 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Rutgers is 4-5-0 this year.
  • Rutgers doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • Of nine Rutgers games so far this season, six have hit the over.

Kansas State vs Rutgers Point Spread

Rutgers is the underdog by 8.5 points against Kansas State. Rutgers is -110 to cover the spread, and Kansas State is -110.

Kansas State vs Rutgers Over/Under

The Kansas State-Rutgers game on Dec. 26 has been given an over/under of 52.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Kansas State vs Rutgers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kansas State vs. Rutgers reveal Kansas State as the favorite (-319) and Rutgers as the underdog (+255).

Kansas State vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Kansas State29.85021.93353.512
Rutgers27.96823.85546.612

Kansas State vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • Game day: Thursday, December 26, 2024
  • Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Stadium: Chase Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Kansas State vs. Rutgers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup