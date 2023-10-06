Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas State: (-420) | Oklahoma State: (+320)

Kansas State: (-420) | Oklahoma State: (+320) Spread: Kansas State: -10.5 (-115) | Oklahoma State: +10.5 (-105)

Kansas State: -10.5 (-115) | Oklahoma State: +10.5 (-105) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Kansas State is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Kansas State has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Kansas State has played four games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Oklahoma State has posted one win against the spread this year.

One Oklahoma State game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (94.6%)

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Kansas State is favored by 10.5 points versus Oklahoma State. Kansas State is -115 to cover the spread, while Oklahoma State is -105.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

The over/under for the Kansas State versus Oklahoma State matchup on October 6 has been set at 53.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oklahoma State-Kansas State, Oklahoma State is the underdog at +320, and Kansas State is -420.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Kansas State 39.5 54 18.5 17 51.3 3 4 Oklahoma State 22 122 23.8 39 45.8 1 4

