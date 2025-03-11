Kansas State vs Arizona State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 10 seed Kansas State Wildcats (15-16, 9-11 Big 12) square off against the No. 15 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (13-18, 4-16 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Tuesday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas State vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Kansas State vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas State win (60.9%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Kansas State-Arizona State spread (Kansas State -4.5) or total (142.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Kansas State vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas State has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Arizona State has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Arizona State is 10-10 against the spread compared to the 5-5 ATS record Kansas State puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Wildcats own a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-5-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Sun Devils have a lower winning percentage at home (.231, 3-10-0 record) than away (.636, 7-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Kansas State is 14-6-0 this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, Arizona State is 7-13-0 this year.

Kansas State vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas State has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 6-2 when favored by -210 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Arizona State has won seven of the 22 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (31.8%).

The Sun Devils have gone 5-14 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer (26.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas State has a 67.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas State vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas State's +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.3 points per game (256th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per contest (103rd in college basketball).

David N'Guessan is 476th in college basketball with a team-leading 13.3 points per game.

Arizona State is being outscored by 2.4 points per game, with a -76 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.2 points per game (164th in college basketball), and allows 76.6 per outing (304th in college basketball).

BJ Freeman paces Arizona State, averaging 13.7 points per game (418th in college basketball).

The 30.2 rebounds per game the Wildcats average rank 289th in college basketball, and are 2.4 fewer than the 32.6 their opponents grab per contest.

N'Guessan paces the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball play).

The Sun Devils come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. They are collecting 29.9 rebounds per game (303rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.7.

Jayden Quaintance is 70th in the country with 7.9 rebounds per game, leading the Sun Devils.

Kansas State's 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 269th in college basketball, and the 90.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 102nd in college basketball.

The Sun Devils average 94.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (223rd in college basketball), and concede 97.3 points per 100 possessions (291st in college basketball).

