Juwan Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is the 30th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after posting 72.8 points a year ago (20th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
Juwan Johnson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|72.8
|211
|19
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|55.9
|199
|21
Juwan Johnson 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 14 against the New York Giants -- Johnson finished with 11.0 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 50 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|8.6
|3
|2
|26
|1
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|1.3
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|3.1
|5
|5
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|4.8
|3
|3
|48
|0
|Week 7
|Broncos
|1.8
|6
|3
|18
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|4.8
|4
|3
|48
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|4.1
|2
|2
|41
|0
Juwan Johnson vs. Other Saints Receivers
The Saints ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Johnson's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Juwan Johnson
|66
|50
|548
|3
|6
|Alvin Kamara
|89
|68
|543
|2
|5
|Foster Moreau
|43
|32
|413
|5
|9
|Chris Olave
|44
|32
|400
|1
|5
Want more data and analysis on Juwan Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.