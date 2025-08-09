Juwan Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is the 30th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after posting 72.8 points a year ago (20th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Juwan Johnson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 72.8 211 19 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 55.9 199 21

Juwan Johnson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 14 against the New York Giants -- Johnson finished with 11.0 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 50 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 8.6 3 2 26 1 Week 4 @Falcons 1.3 3 2 13 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 3.1 5 5 31 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 4.8 3 3 48 0 Week 7 Broncos 1.8 6 3 18 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4.8 4 3 48 0 Week 9 @Panthers 4.1 2 2 41 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Juwan Johnson vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Johnson's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Juwan Johnson 66 50 548 3 6 Alvin Kamara 89 68 543 2 5 Foster Moreau 43 32 413 5 9 Chris Olave 44 32 400 1 5

