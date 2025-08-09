FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Juwan Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Juwan Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is the 30th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after posting 72.8 points a year ago (20th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Juwan Johnson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points72.821119
2025 Projected Fantasy Points55.919921

Juwan Johnson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 14 against the New York Giants -- Johnson finished with 11.0 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 50 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Panthers8.632261
Week 4@Falcons1.332130
Week 5@Chiefs3.155310
Week 6Buccaneers4.833480
Week 7Broncos1.863180
Week 8@Chargers4.843480
Week 9@Panthers4.122410

Juwan Johnson vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Johnson's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Juwan Johnson665054836
Alvin Kamara896854325
Foster Moreau433241359
Chris Olave443240015

Want more data and analysis on Juwan Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

