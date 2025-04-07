Justin Rose Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Justin Rose 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Rose's odds to win the Masters are set at +11000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 33rd and suggests an implied probability of 0.9%.

Justin Rose Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Rose has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 MC 2023 T16 2022 MC 2021 7 2020 T23 2019 MC 2018 T12 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rose has played in 19 Masters Tournaments in his career and has made the cut in 16 of them.

His scoring average is 71.90, and half of his 70 rounds have been under par.

He's got some of the best -- and most voluminous -- form of anyone at Augusta National in this year's field.

Justin Rose Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Rose has two top-10 finishes but also three missed cuts in six starts.

Here are his finishes since January, as of April 7th.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 Valero Texas Open PGA T47 3/16/25 THE PLAYERS Championship PGA CUT 3/9/25 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA T8 2/16/25 The Genesis Invitational PGA CUT 2/2/25 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA T3 1/25/25 Farmers Insurance Open PGA CUT

Justin Rose 2025 Key Stats

Here are Rose's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat Value Rank SG: Total 0.57 46th SG: Tee-to-Green 0.03 95th SG: Off-the-Tee -0.12 130th SG: Approach the Green 0.09 83rd SG: Around-the-Green 0.06 84th SG: Putting 0.54 16th Driving Distance 300.4 89th View Full Table ChevronDown

