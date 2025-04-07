FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

Justin Rose Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Justin Rose 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Rose's odds to win the Masters are set at +11000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 33rd and suggests an implied probability of 0.9%.

Justin Rose Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Rose has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year
Finish
2024MC
2023T16
2022MC
20217
2020T23
2019MC
2018T12

Rose has played in 19 Masters Tournaments in his career and has made the cut in 16 of them.

His scoring average is 71.90, and half of his 70 rounds have been under par.

He's got some of the best -- and most voluminous -- form of anyone at Augusta National in this year's field.

Justin Rose Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Rose has two top-10 finishes but also three missed cuts in six starts.

Here are his finishes since January, as of April 7th.

End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
4/6/25Valero Texas OpenPGAT47
3/16/25THE PLAYERS ChampionshipPGACUT
3/9/25Arnold Palmer InvitationalPGAT8
2/16/25The Genesis InvitationalPGACUT
2/2/25AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmPGAT3
1/25/25Farmers Insurance OpenPGACUT

Justin Rose 2025 Key Stats

Here are Rose's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat
Value
Rank
SG: Total0.5746th
SG: Tee-to-Green0.0395th
SG: Off-the-Tee-0.12130th
SG: Approach the Green0.0983rd
SG: Around-the-Green0.0684th
SG: Putting0.5416th
Driving Distance300.489th

