Justin Jefferson Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Detroit Lions and their 31st-ranked passing defense (250.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Thinking about Jefferson for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Jefferson vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.9

17.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 101.51

101.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.70

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

Jefferson has been one of the top players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking second with 13.1 fantasy points per game (209.1 total points). He is 28th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Jefferson has compiled 309 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 25 catches (38 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 48.9 (16.3 per game) during that period.

Jefferson has totaled 540 receiving yards and five scores on 39 catches (54 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 84.0 points (16.8 per game) during that period.

The high point of Jefferson's fantasy season came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16, when he put up 26.4 fantasy points with 10 receptions (on 13 targets) for 144 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Jefferson delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (2.7 points) in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, hauling in two balls for 27 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed five players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed four players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Lions this season.

Detroit has given up more than 100 yards receiving to 10 players this year.

The Lions have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Detroit this year.

The Lions have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

Detroit has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Jefferson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.