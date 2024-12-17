Justin Jefferson Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson will be up against the 13th-ranked pass defense of the Seattle Seahawks (213.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Jefferson a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Seahawks? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Jefferson vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 84.65

84.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

Jefferson has been one of the best players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking second with 12.4 fantasy points per game (173.5 total points). He is 35th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Jefferson has compiled 304 yards and three scores on 21 catches (29 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 48.4 fantasy points (16.1 per game) during that stretch.

Jefferson has been targeted 42 times, with 29 receptions for 412 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, leading to 59.2 fantasy points (11.8 per game) during that stretch.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Jefferson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, catching two passes on five targets for 27 yards (2.7 fantasy points).

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed eight players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed a touchdown catch by 18 players this year.

Seattle has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Three players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

