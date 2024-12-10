Justin Herbert Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 30th-ranked passing defense (253.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Herbert worth considering for his upcoming game against the Buccaneers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Herbert vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.3

17.3 Projected Passing Yards: 222.10

222.10 Projected Passing TDs: 1.46

1.46 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.97

21.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

Herbert Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Herbert is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player (20th overall), tallying 197.2 total fantasy points (15.2 per game).

Over his last three games, Herbert has generated 39.3 fantasy points (13.1 per game), as he's amassed 578 yards on 58-of-89 passing with one touchdown and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 42 rushing yards on 13 carries with one TD.

Herbert has posted 83.5 fantasy points (16.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,039 yards on 89-of-143 passing, with four touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 139 rushing yards on 27 carries with two TDs.

The peak of Herbert's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he completed 47.2% of his passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 24.4 fantasy points. He also had 65 rushing yards on five attempts (13.0 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Herbert stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons, throwing for 147 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions (8.0 fantasy points).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has given up more than 300 yards passing to three players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

Four players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

