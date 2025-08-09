Justin Herbert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Justin Herbert put up 285.6 fantasy points last year, 11th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Los Angeles Chargers QB is currently the 14th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Justin Herbert Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 285.6 14 11 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 274.4 14 14

Justin Herbert 2024 Game-by-Game

Herbert accumulated 28.0 fantasy points -- 28-of-36 (77.8%), 346 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 42 yards -- in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Raiders 10.4 17-for-26 144 1 0 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11.0 14-for-20 130 2 1 0 Week 3 @Steelers 9.0 12-for-18 125 1 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 11.2 16-for-27 179 1 0 0 Week 6 @Broncos 13.7 21-for-34 237 1 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 14.8 27-for-39 349 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 24.1 20-for-32 279 2 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Justin Herbert and the Chargers Receiving Corps

Herbert averaged 227.6 passing yards per outing and threw 23 touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how a few of Herbert's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Ladd McConkey 112 82 1149 7 9 Keenan Allen 121 70 744 7 15 Quentin Johnston 91 55 711 8 11

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.