Justin Herbert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Justin Herbert put up 285.6 fantasy points last year, 11th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Los Angeles Chargers QB is currently the 14th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
Justin Herbert Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|285.6
|14
|11
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|274.4
|14
|14
Justin Herbert 2024 Game-by-Game
Herbert accumulated 28.0 fantasy points -- 28-of-36 (77.8%), 346 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 42 yards -- in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|10.4
|17-for-26
|144
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|11.0
|14-for-20
|130
|2
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Steelers
|9.0
|12-for-18
|125
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|11.2
|16-for-27
|179
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Broncos
|13.7
|21-for-34
|237
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|14.8
|27-for-39
|349
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|24.1
|20-for-32
|279
|2
|0
|0
Justin Herbert and the Chargers Receiving Corps
Herbert averaged 227.6 passing yards per outing and threw 23 touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how a few of Herbert's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Ladd McConkey
|112
|82
|1149
|7
|9
|Keenan Allen
|121
|70
|744
|7
|15
|Quentin Johnston
|91
|55
|711
|8
|11
Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.