NFL

Justin Herbert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Justin Herbert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Justin Herbert put up 285.6 fantasy points last year, 11th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Los Angeles Chargers QB is currently the 14th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Justin Herbert Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points285.61411
2025 Projected Fantasy Points274.41414

Justin Herbert 2024 Game-by-Game

Herbert accumulated 28.0 fantasy points -- 28-of-36 (77.8%), 346 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 42 yards -- in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Raiders10.417-for-26144100
Week 2@Panthers11.014-for-20130210
Week 3@Steelers9.012-for-18125100
Week 4Chiefs11.216-for-27179100
Week 6@Broncos13.721-for-34237100
Week 7@Cardinals14.827-for-39349000
Week 8Saints24.120-for-32279200

Justin Herbert and the Chargers Receiving Corps

Herbert averaged 227.6 passing yards per outing and threw 23 touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how a few of Herbert's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Ladd McConkey11282114979
Keenan Allen12170744715
Quentin Johnston9155711811

Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

